Mother, daughter docked for attempted murder

A 50-year-old woman, Basirat Lamidi, and her 35-year-old daughter, Taiye, were on Thursday brought before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempted murder.

The duo are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Gafari Musilimi, said the accused conspired with one other person still at large to assault one Rebecca Oladosu by pouring hot water mixed with pepper on her

“Due to effect of the hot water on the complainant, she sustained a life-threatening injury.

“The victim was admitted in a hospital where she is struggling for survival,’’ he said.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused committed the offences on October 10 at Okeyuka Village in Osun.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 320 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Falilat Sodamade, granted them bail in the sum of N 500,000 each with one surety each in the like sum.

Mrs Sodamade said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and have evidence of tax payment.

The case was adjourned until November 13 for hearing.

(NAN)