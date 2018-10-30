Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on his way to Kaduna State where he will meet with religious and traditional leaders in the state.

Renewed violence has led to several killings including that of a first class traditional ruler, Maiwada Galadima of Adara kingdom. He was killed by suspected kidnappers.

The crisis first began in the village of Kasuwan Magani. At least 55 people were killed there.

The violence spread to Kaduna metropolis where 22 people were confirmed killed.

Following the violence, the state government imposed 24 hours curfew in the affected areas. The curfew was relaxed Sunday evening.

The president’s jet left Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 9:30 a.m.

State House correspondents in Kaduna report that Mr Buhari is currently being awaited at the popular Murtala Square, venue of the meeting.

Already, religious and traditional leaders have arrived the Square even as security officials have been deployed there.

Details later…