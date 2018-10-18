2019: Joe Igbokwe names Igbo leaders in Lagos APC

Related News

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress publicity secretary, Joe Igbokwe, on Thursday released a 10-member list to champion the cause of Igbo people within the party.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, he described the shortlisted persons as the new leaders of Ndigbo in APC Lagos.

“We have succeeded in putting this leadership structure together in order to present a united Igbo family to the leadership of APC Lagos for the good of the commonwealth,” said Mr Igbokwe, who issued the statement.

In the list is Mr Igbokwe himself; Oby Onu; Chris Ekwilo (representing Anambra State); Uche Dimgba, Eze Igbo Ikeja (representing Abia State); Baba Tata (representing Imo State); and Mr Mordi (representing Igbo-speaking people of Delta State).

Others are James Ugwu (representing Enugu State); Unya Smart (representing Ebonyi State) and Jude Idimogu, a Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency.

The Igbo-dominated areas in Lagos mostly vote the Peoples Democratic Party during elections.

In the run-up to the 2015 general elections, Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, delivered a stern rebuke to a group of Igbo traditional rulers who paid him a courtesy visit, saying they would perish in the lagoon if they failed to vote the APC.

In his statement, Mr Igbokwe said the 10-member list of Igbo leaders in the APC had become imperative in order to refurbish, reposition, and reorganise Igbos in Lagos politics.

“This is because we have noticed that all manner of people gather themselves every election year and go to extort money from the State, promising to deliver Igbo votes to our party in Lagos.

“Over the years we have noticed that these people are funny characters, fraudsters, interlopers and political entrepreneurs whose aim is to make money and nothing more.

“While they enjoy their loot every election year the real people that work and vote for our party are left with nothing. While the real party men and women work tirelessly to lift our party up, these political traders abandon their shops to reap where they did not sow.

“We have brought this matter before our National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu, the incoming Governor of Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun.”

Mr Igbokwe urged the APC leaders in the state to recognise the Igbo representatives as the “final bus stop” for Igbos in APC Lagos.

“It is our wish that henceforth all matter pertaining to Ndigbo in APC Lagos will be routed through this body. On our (own), we promised (sic) to provide the required leadership, carry everybody along, be fair to all concerned, show commitment and finally mobilize our people for victory.

“The body of leaders will visit our people wherever they are: homes, markets, Churches, clubs, offices etc to sell our message. We are aware that a dream does not become reality through magic, it takes sweat, determination, and heart.

“We are determined to do things differently this time around by providing the required synergy that will galvanise our people into action. Consequently, this will lead to more votes for APC Lagos given our numerical strength here.”