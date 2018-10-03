Mother, stepson jostle for Yobe federal constituency seat

Related News

Khadija Ibrahim, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, defeated her step son, Mohammed Ibrahim, to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Damaturu/Gulani/Gujba/Tarmuwa, Yobe federal constituency.

Abba Gambo, the Returning Officer of the election, announced on Wednesday that Khadijah polled 1,295 votes to defeat Mohammed who scored only 15 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that in spite of pressuresmounted on Mohammed to step down for his father’s wife, he insisted on the contest.

Two other contenders, Abdullahi Kukuwa and Ahmed Buba, stepped down for the minister while Mohammed refused.

The minister commended Abdullahi and Ahmed for withdrawing from the race to support her.

Bukar Ibrahim, who stepped down his re-election bid against Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, did not attend any of the aspirants’ elections including the one contested by his wife and son.

(NAN)