More awareness needed to tackle sexual violence – Experts

The component lead, Rule of Law and Anti – Corruption (RoLAC) programme, Priscilla Ankut, has called for increased awareness on sexual assaults and rape in the country.

Speaking at the 4th network meeting of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) on Thursday in Abuja, Mrs Ankut said sexual assault has become a major problem in Nigeria.

SARCs, which has been established in 11 states, is a response to gaps in social support and effective justice services for victims of sexual assault in Nigeria.

With funding from the European Union and USAID, RoLAC and pathfinder international have been collaborating to enhance the quality of service provision by SARCs in Nigeria.

Mrs Ankut said though the federal government is doing a lot under the National Agency for the Prohibition or Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), more still has to be done.

She said SARCs is a platform that deals with gender-based violence, to make sure that victims of sexual violence have a place where they can receive help in confidence.

She said “Once a person is violated, all they need is a place where they can go and this SARCs is like a one stop shop for them to report.

“The police are there to make sure investigation is started, persecution is activated in cases where people want to go ahead.

“Medial kits are available to make sure that the person receives immediate medical treatment so that the potential harm that is done is mitigated” She said.

She also called for awareness on the existence of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition ACT (VAPP), a law criminalising sexual violence.

She however said that though the law is currently applicable only in the Federal Capital Territory, other states are encouraged to adopt similar legislation.

In his remark, the Country Director, Pathfinder International, Farouk Jega, called for more involvement of police in violence cases.

He said their involvement will ensure victims of sexual assault get the necessary justice.