VIDEO: #OsunDecides2018: Adeleke calls for Buhari’s intervention, says no rerun held in Osun

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun rerun election, Ademola Adeleke, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the country from shame it could face from the international community.

His comments is coming on the sidelines of the rerun election ongoing in Osun State.

Mr Adeleke spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in his country home in Ede, Thursday afternoon.

The senator called for an outright cancellation of the rerun, urging INEC to declare him winner of the election.

“The election is not a free and fair election. Osun state has been besieged. We are at war in Osun. They’ve not allowed my party people to vote only the APC are allowed.

“No election in Osun today. I urge the INEC to cancel the election and declare me the winner,” he said.

In the event that the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is declared winner, Mr Adeleke said his party would head to court to claim his mandate.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how many observers and journalists were barred from some polling units by security operatives.

