Fighting over charging points in church is a sin – Bishop

A bishop, Michael Osagie, the General Overseer of Bible Believers Ministry, says fighting over charging points in church is a sin “and against the laws of the church’’.

Mr Michael made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday at the Bible Believers Ministry in Oluku, Benin.

He condemned the attitude of charging phones, note pads, touch lights amongst others, while church service was going, saying it was a major distraction to the preacher.

“Sometimes when I preach on the altar, I get distracted, because I see some of my members fighting over charging points.

“Am I amazed how believers of the gospel take the things of the Lord these days,’’ he said.

The cleric pleaded with the Edo government and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to look into the poor power supply in the state with the view of improving it.

Reacting to the preacher’s insinuation, Ruth Ikoko, an usher of the church said that she was guilty of the sin as her area had serious electricity problem.

She said that she came to church regularly to charge her phone and to also worship the Lord.

Ms Ikoko expressed the hope that the power situation would improve in her area so that she would stop charging her phone in the church. (NAN)