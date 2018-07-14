EkitiDecides2018 (LIVE UPDATES): APC, PDP, 33 others battle for Ekiti governorship

Related News

All is set for residents of Ekiti State to make a crucial decision that could shape the state’s development in the next four years.

The politicking has ended, now the people will decide.

A total of 35 political parties are fielding candidates for today’s election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), although Ekiti State has about 913,334 voters, only about 646,000 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), with about 250,000 cards still in the commission’s vaults.

Since only registered voters with PVCs will be allowed to vote, maximum number of votes expected in total is about 646,000.

The elections will be held in 2,195 polling units with the final result announced at the INEC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Although, there are 35 candidates, the election is expected to be a straight battle between a former state governor, Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress, and current deputy governor, Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party. The contest is thus between the clamour for change and the demand for continuity.

Other candidates in the election include Ayodeji Ayodele (APGA); Sikiru Lawal Tae (LP); Abiodun Aluko (A); Jeremiah Omoyeni (MPN); Shola Omolola (AA); Agboola Olaniyi Ben (AD); Afe Babatunde (ANRP); Segun Adewale (ADP); Bode Olowoporoku (NDPC); Dare Bejide, (PPN); Tosin Ajibare (ID); Olajumoke Saheed (DA); Temitope Omotayo (YPP); Tope Adebayo (APDA); Akinloye Ayegbusi (SDP) and Saheed Jimoh (APA).

Others include Oribamise Ojo (AGAP); Olanrewaju Olalekan (DPC); Adegboye Ajayi (BNPP); David-Adesua Ayodele (DA); Sule Olalekan Ganiyu (FJP); Adewale OlusholaAkinyele (GPN); Akerele Gbenga (DPP); Amuda Kazeem (KOWA); Jegede Olabode Gregory (MMN); Babatunde Alegbeleye (NDLP); Oladosu Olaniyan (NPC); Ayoyinka Oluwaseun Dada (PDC); Animashaun Goke (PPA); Adeleye John Olusegun (UDP); Gboyega Jacob (UPN) and Fakorede Ebenezer (YDP).

To ensure effective monitoring of the elections, local and international observers have been deployed to the state. These include about 100 well trained observers deployed by a partnership between the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ).

A team of PREMIUM TIMES reporters are also in Ekiti to ensure adequate coverage of the election.

Stay here for live, real time updates of happenings in all the 2,195 polling units in the 16 local government areas of the state.

Transportation of election materials to the 10 polling units in Are, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State started as early as 6:45a.m.

As at 7:05 a.m., election officials have arrived in the seven polling units visited.

The polling units are;

Community School, Olaofe Compound, polling unit 3

Near Ilawemo Compound, polling unit 10

Idemorun Compound 1, polling unit 1

Idemorun Compound 2, polling unit 2

Ajegunle 1, polling unit 5

Court House – Apanisile Area, polling unit 8

Ilawemo compound, polling unit 9

Security operatives have arrived in all units visited.

There was a complaint on non-provision of tent for officials at polling unit 8.

PU 10, Near Ilawemo compound INEC officiala ready at Ekiti East LG 7:53am, Araromi code 03 PU Town Hall St. David Primary School, where Mr Fayose is expected to vote

At 8:07am Aisegba II ward 2 PU 1, no voting materials yet.

[ 08:08] Omole Olusola, collation agent for APC, said election material for Ilupeju II Ward 2unit 4 LA Primary school Olofi were distributed somewhere else and not the appropriate quarter without the knowledge of party agents.

Akanle Ife, party agent of PDP also confirmed the allegation made by Mr Olusola.

All is set at St. David Primary School Afao. Materials arrived before 7 a.m.

POs and APO have erected the cubicles and awaiting electorates for accreditation as early as 7:30 a.m.

The outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, is expected to vote here.

All other three polling units visited in Afao are also set.

They are;

Egbira farm settlement, PU 3

Adeosun compound, PU 4

Adeosun compound 1, PU 5

7:24am INEC officials are just setting up at polling unit 005 St anne school isasa

Voters are already around the elderly women (voter) are pleading to vote early as the king of their town performs a yearly rite which is today. They are pleading to go early because the widows of the community won’t be allowed to go to any market till next year if they don’t perform the rite.

At 7:05. Amaroko Ekiti, Ekiti west local government.

Ward 1(AMAROKO1) PU 11

There are four INEC officials present,.

They have removed all campaign banners from the sight of voters. They are currently replacing INEC banners which are to orientate the voters on the voting process.

Speaking to an INEC official, he confirmed to us that all election materials are on ground and currently they’ve not experience any setback so far. We equally can sight voters checking their names on the lists pasted on a nearby tank, to confirm if their registration is valid.

In Ekiti West Local government, Ward 1(Amaroko1) Polling Unit 11- Near Odofin’s House, Iwaro/Ijowa/Surulere.

From a document pasted on a tank by INEC, there are 421 registered voters. Before leaving the location at 7:42. INEC officials were set to commence voting at 8am.

At 8:15 a.m., LGA 06, Ward 1, Odò Emure 1, Beside Amodu’s compound, Amodu House, Party agents are seen campaigning for voters on the queue while security operatives frowns at it. There are 314 registered voters on the registration list. The accreditation/voting process has started.

8:19 Ward A, poling unit 06, Ijero LGA. The voting is about to start. The APO2 is testing and displaying the smart card readers and the ballot papers.

Election officials are set for the day’s business in Igbemo, Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government. Igbemo has 21 polling units.

Seven PUs visited so far all have materials ready. They are;

Open space at Oloja bus stop – PU 20

Balogun compound – PU 19

Iwalewa compound – PU 7

Open space at Iro – PU 10

Old dispensary – PU 17

St. Williams Primary School – PU 13

Ojigbemo square – PU 11

Odola compound – PU 12

These PUs were visited between 7:55a.m. and 8:22 a.m.

Accreditation started in polling unit 10 at 8:10a.m. and 8:15a.m. at PU 11.

The PO in polling unit 17 is set but waiting for security operatives to start accreditation as at 8:12a.m.

08:31am: Voting has commenced at polling units 2, 3 and 4 of Ward 2, at iberekodo open area, Efon Alaye LGA

8:05am, Near Badaru House, Odò Emure 1, Ekiti. With 293 registered voters on the list. The voters are already queued up to carry out the accreditation process. Security officials are also present.

As at 8:30 a.m. PU 4, Usi ward; Ido/Osi LG. Argument erupts as INEC officials let citizens bring old people in for accreditation, vote on their behalf and help drop the votes in the ballot box. It has however been resolved with the presiding officers henceforth assisting them to vote

8:30am, LGA 06, RA Odò – Emure 1, PU 001, St Andrews Primary School/Olojido/Aderibigbe with a total of 420 registered voters – Accreditation/Voting process has commenced with the presence of unarmed police officers. The aged ones are given preference to vote.

At 8;20. Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti west local government.

Ward 1(AMAROKO1) PU 023-Market Square Alele.

Voting yet to begin. Argument ensues between Voters and INEC officials.

INEC OFFICIALS accused of “delay tactics” by voters. Aged women sitting on chairs, getting ready to cast their votes.

Electoral materials yet to leave RAC 10, Emmanuel primary school, Ado Ekiti LGA at 8 a.m.

8:32am at Igbo Oloko/ODO ESE, opposite NEPA office, Ward A, Ijero local government. Accreditation and voting ongoing

8:34am: Voting activities have commenced in all the polling units visited in Ilawe Ekiti.

8:40am: Ward 7, Unit 2, Efon Alaye. Card reader is faulty and has hindered the voting process.

At 8:48 a.m. Amaroko Ekiti, Ekiti west local government, Ward 1 (AMAROKO1), PU 023 – Market Square Alele.

Many party agents present.

INEC OFFICIALS accused of “delay tactics” by voters.

At Ijero Ward A, PU 003. At 8:48 a.m. The electorates accuse some party agents of snapping the ballot papers, The security agents on ground have resolved it, while the accused party agents were asked to leave the polling booth.

Accreditation In progress at ekiti east local govt, AUD primary sch, PU 005b, LGA 03. 8:50am

8:45am, LGA 06, RA Odò – Emure 1, PU 001, St Andrews Primary School/Olojido/Aderibigbe accreditation/voting process is going on smoothly here, as at the time this report, there's no uproar, there are 4 policemen and 1 NSCDC officer on ground.

At 8:39, Ilejemeje LGA, Ward 6, PU 001, voting process has commenced, security personnel present and party agents.

Update: Ise/Orun- Back to Odo Ise II, Onisa's house, ward 2, PU 8. Got back here at 8:40am, VOTERS CHECKING THEIR NAMES. Presiding Officer identifies himself as Adejo, APO I, II, III present. Verification and voting have also begun.

The man in the red cloth, who is a PDP party agent want to assist his mother with casting of vote at isare ward 9, unit 5 Efon Alaye 08:55am.

8:58 a.m. RA 09, PU 15, Emure LGA. Total number of registered voters 228, Voting commenced at 8am. Two party agents represented; APC and PDP.

Accoring to Daniel Cecilia, the presiding officer “The problem was that the elderly ones can’t properly see and so family relatives assist. There are no magnifiers and no braille”.

The same challenge was experienced at PU 14, Ward 9.

Voting has commenced at St. David Primary School, PU 1, Afao.

The process is moving peacefully, but voters are complaining about the slow pace.

The unit is that of Governor Ayo Fayose who is yet to arrive to cast his vote.

At Voting Point 1 of Ward 9, Unit 12, LA pry sch, Ado Ekiti LGA. There are issues with the card reader (time not well set).

At Ise/Orun, Ward 2, PU 8, Onisa’s house, Idi Ose II; at 9:05am, an NSCDC officer and a police officer brought out two tear gas guns, but did not use them.

“This one now, e go dey helpful if anything happens,” the NSCDC official said.

[8:52 AM); The PO at Moba LGA, Erinmope 2, Unit 08, in person of Adediran Ahmed is complaining about the disobedience of the Party Agents to the security personnel.

At 8:48am, Moba LGA, Erinmope 2, PU 08. Voting in progress.

As at 8:53am, PU2, Usi ward Ido/Osi LG. Voting is ongoing and party agents are allowed to mingle with electorate,When brought to the notice of the police officer, he promised to have it rectified. Party agents for PDP and APC are present

Voters are having difficulties getting accredited in some parts of Ikole. The smart card fails to read PVC nine out 12 times it was tried at Polling Unit 003 in Ikole West Ward 1.

9:12am At Ijero ward A PU 004; accreditation/voting ongoing. The PO confirms that the card reader is working perfectly, and there is no record of any violence since they started the process by 8 am.

As at 9:11am at PU9, Usi ward Ido/Osi LG. Voting has commenced. Party agents were allowed to stay with and lobby the electorates; but it has also been brought to their notice and rectified.

Voters are having difficulties getting accredited. The smart card fails to read PVC nine out 12 times. it was tried at Polling Unit 003 in Ikole West Ward 1.

At 9:14am. the presiding officer at PU O07, Ogunsami house, Ayetoro 1 claimed voting has ended. However, it was observed that the card reader is not working and voters said no one has been allowed to vote. Two security officials were also present. Registered voters are 391. Voters are outside in the sun, while there is no solution to the card reader problem.

09:27am: Ward 8, Unit 2, Ojodi 2, Efon Alaye.

Voting ongoing, the old women are not on queue and there is controversy about who will assist the old ones.

Despite the early deployment of voting materials to Registration Area Centres on Friday, the electoral commission, INEC, failed to replicate success on voting day in the Ekiti State capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Ado-Ekiti has the largest voting population in the state.

As early as 7am, most polling units were filled with voters, but the electoral officials did not turn up at most of the units before the stipulated 8 a.m. voting time.

Voting actually started in most of the units at about 9 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that there were problems with vehicles, as not enough buses were available to carry the materials to the units.

Officials would not speak on it, but an electoral official at Unit 5, Ward 9, Alaworoko, said they had serious problems departing from the RAC.

“We actually started here by 9 a.m. We had problems arriving, but all that has been settled,” he said.

At 8:57 a.m., Ekiti west local government, Ward 2, Okeoja1, PU 023 AUD pry school.

The voters list was not pasted for all to see. When asked, the presiding officer said the list was not pasted because there was no place to do the pasting.

9:15pm Ward 2, Polling Unit 26; Ekiti West

Voters here are complaining about the delay of the card reader which they say takes about 20minutes to read a card.

Voters are suggesting they conduct the votes manually as the machine delays the voting process.

When asked, the presiding officer said he has to stick to the normal procedures of voting even if it takes longer than expected.

St lukes primary school Oye lg Ward 10 Pu 004 Imosi 1 Number of registered voters 291

Ward 8, unit 2, ojodi 2, voting going on, meanwhile the old women are not on queue and there is controversy about who will assist the old ones.Efon Alaye 09:27am

9:07am, Odo Emure III/Sabo Olokunrun, PU 1, Ward 3, there is an issue of voters overcrowding the Electoral officers as they've refused to maintain their position, the Polling officer has requested that the process be paused until a queue of 2 lines are formed. Meanwhile the policemen are trying to maintain orderliness.

At exactly 9:00 I left iye3, ward 6, unit 04. And arrived at unit 03, ward4 Iye1, ilejemeje local govt at 9:03. Voting is in progress and going on smoothly. Unarmed security personnel of Nigeria police force are present too. There are 256 voters. In front of chief falora house.

8:55am Erinmope 2, Ward Ward 7, Unit 9. The election is in progress. The PO of this unit only complain about the Card Reader's malfunctioning.

The presiding officer Jaade is lamenting that she needs an active officer, there's no cooperation from those present. "those that the card reader rejected were told to form a new line, but the others are complaining. "…I have tried to control them but they are not responding. Ward 9 PU 14, 9:13 am

Arrived 8:58am Emure LGA R. A 09, PU 15, total number of registered voters 228, commenced 8am. Two party agents represented APC and PDP. Accord to Daniel Cecilia, the Presiding officer "The problem was that the elderly ones can't properly see and so family relatives assist", there are no magnifiers and no braille". The same challenge was experienced in PU 14 Ward 9.

At Ise/Orun, Ward 2, PU 8, Onisa's house, Idi Ose II. It is 9:05am when one NSCDC officer and a police officer brought out 2 tear gas. Although, they are not using them for anything, according to the NSCDC officer, he said "dem say dey no dey arm, dey no dey arm. This one now, e go dey helpful if anything happens"

Old woman assisted by her "son" at PU 15 ward 9, Emure

At Ewu Ekiti by 9:51 a.m.. The polling unit is court hall, unit 003, ward 01, Ilejemeje local government. There are 136 registered voters. On enquiry from the presiding officer, there has been a case of card reader rejecting a card thereby leading to the inability of the voter to vote. The case results from inadequate transfer. The female voter transffered but didn’t get the placement.

9:57am, Ward 7 – Idamudu 1, PU 002 near L.A primary school, Olorunda II; Accreditation and voting is going on peacefully with 292 registered voters on the list, There are 4 police officers on ground with one NSCDC officer.

At Ward1, Unit 1 in Irepodun-Ifelodun local government, where Governor Ayodele Fayose votes, accreditation and voting went on peacefully. But as at 10:00 a.m, the governor was yet to arrive the polling unit to cast his vote.

The security officials ordered those already voted to leave the vicinity or get arrested.

In another development, crisis erupted for about five minutes in Are-Ekiti, about five minutes drive to Afao, the governor’s home town in the local government. Some electorates attempted to chase away officials of the NSCDC.

The NSCDC officials had stormed a house following information that money was being shared to induce electorates. But some residents mobilised themselves to force the operatives away, arguing that it was a rumour sponsored by some politicians to discredit the landlord..

However, a policeman in the vicinity used tear gas to disperse the protesters and afterwards conducted adequate search in the house. Nothing incriminating was found. The security officers left the house and normalcy returned