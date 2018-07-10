Police ban public processions ahead of El-Zakzaky’s trial Wednesday

El-Zakzaky
El-Zakzaky. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced total ban on all processions ahead of the trial of Shia leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, on Wednesday.

A statement issued Tuesday by the command spokesman, Mukhtar Aliyu, a deputy superintendent of police, said there would be heavy deployment of security personnel to safeguard the general public.

He said residents should be “extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, (and) activities of suspicious persons so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace.

“The law abiding people of Kaduna state are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch free court appearance”.

He said part of the strategy put in place would be traffic diversion on Independence way, Bida road and all roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road.

Mr Aliyu stressed that the ban on all forms of processions or demonstrations in the state was still in force and the police would deal with any person or group that violates the ban.

“The Kaduna State Police Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency”, he added.

(NAN)

