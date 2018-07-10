Nigeria Law School graduates 1,562 students

Related News

The Nigerian Law School on Tuesday says 1,550 students were successful after the April 2018 Bar final examinations while their success rate is put at 68.6 per cent.

The school also called to the Bar 12 other graduates from the previous 2018 final examinations.

The Director- General (DG) of the school, Isa Ciroma, a professor disclosed this at the July Call to Bar ceremony for the successful candidates in Abuja.

A summary of the examinations showed that two, out of the 1, 550 made second class lower while others had pass mark.

He said the performance was justified following the approval of the Council of Legal Education that re-sit students for the final Bar examinations must undertake two months revision exercise for eligibility to write the examination.

While presenting the candidates, he said they took the prescribed examinations as well as the dining terms and met all required conditions set by the Council of Legal Education.

“I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training.

“They have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession,” he said.

The director-general said that the members of staff of the school had closely monitored the aspiring lawyer during their training and their records, perused by the screening committee and found them worthy to be called to the Bar.

He congratulated the graduating students and called on them to make the best use of the profession while ensuring strict adherence to the norms of the practice and ethics.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Bashir Dalhatu, called on the graduating students to shun all forms of vices capable of denting the image of the profession.

Mr Dalhatu also advised the graduating students to always speak the truth, even if it might sound bitter, than concealing it and leading to an offence.

He also admonished the graduands to abide by the rules and provisions of the profession, adding that it law sacrosanct and required strict adherence at all times.

“Where a complaint is made against any practitioner’s conduct, an alleged offence is put side by side with the provisions of the Rules of Professional Conduct, once established, the defaulter is sanctioned accordingly by the disciplinary committee.

“The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee has been carrying out its mandate in a just and fair manner without giving room for compromise, affection or ill-will.

“From January to July 2018, seven lawyers were barred, 12 suspended, ranging from one year to three years while one lawyer was admonished.

“You are, therefore, advised to be of good behaviour and abide by the ethics and traditions of the profession to avoid being brought before the committee,” he advised.

(NAN)