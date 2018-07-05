Zamfara police commissioner decorates 77 officers with new ranks

Related News

The Police Command in Zamfara State on Thursday decorated 77 newly-promoted officers with their new ranks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, who decorated the officers in Gusau, the state capital said that the promotion was in line with the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Muhammad Shehu, was decorated as superintendent of police.

Mr Ebrimson said the officers promoted comprised two Chief Superintendents of Police, promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police, three Superintendents of Police whom were promoted to Chief Superintendents of Police.

“We have 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police promoted to Superintendents of Police and 7 Assistant Superintendents of Police who were promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“Others were 53 Police Inspectors who were also promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“We are happy with this development, we thank the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the Police Service Commission for their approval and release of this promotion to my officers,” he said.

Responding on their behalf, Abduljalal Rawayau, a chief superintendent of police, thanked the IGP and the Police Service Commission for approving their promotion.

He assured that all the newly-promoted officers would use the elevation to continue to give their best to support the command in the fight against insecurity.

(NAN)