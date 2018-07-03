Ice Prince drops new EP ‘Cold’

Related News

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has released a new Extended Play (EP) titled “Cold.”

The new project comes after the successful release of his 2015 EP “Trash Can” which was well received by fans and reviewed by critics alike.

“Cold”, an 8-track EP, features Jethrofaded, Remy Baggins, Straffitti and K Switch with production credit going to Austyno Beatz, GCL3F, Illkeyz, among others.

Though critics have accused the rapper of dropping the ball in recent times, he hasn’t let that detract him.

In 2018, he dropped a heavy tune titled “If I Tell You” featuring DJ Spinall which served as a follow up to his 2017 released single titled “Replay” produced by Masterkraft.

Ice Prince has also featured in quite a number of singles in 2018, working with the likes of DJ Timmy, CDQ, Mr Real, DJ Kaywise, Kheengz, among others.

Prior to the release of this new project, he unlocked a new cut to keep fans in anticipation titled “Handwork,” produced by Austyno Beatz.

The award winning rapper who rose to prominence after releasing his 2011 groundbreaking banger titled “Oleku” featuring Brymo has three albums – Everybody Loves Ice Prince (2011), Fire of Zamani (2013), and Jos To The World (2016) alongside two EPs – Trash Can (2015) and now Cold (2018).

Listen to the EP below: