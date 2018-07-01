32 Boko Haram members surrender – Army

Related News

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered themselves to troops at different locations in Borno.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that among them was one Ibrahim Lawal, who also surrendered one AK 47 rifle.

Mr Chukwu added that Mr Lawal also handed over two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“The surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion,” he said.

(NAN)