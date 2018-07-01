32 Boko Haram members surrender – Army

Boko Haram
Boko Haram sect

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered themselves to troops at different locations in Borno.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that among them was one Ibrahim Lawal, who also surrendered one AK 47 rifle.

Mr Chukwu added that Mr Lawal also handed over two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“The surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion,” he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.