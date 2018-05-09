APC Primaries: Fayemi denies walking out of peace meeting

Related News

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has denied reports that he stormed out of a meeting of the party’s South-west leaders aimed at resolving the crisis generated by the party’s botched primaries.

The meeting, which held on Tuesday between the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, and governorship aspirants of the party, came days after the disrupted primaries.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, was broken into two sessions. After the first session, the leaders took a break and met aspirants separately before returning.

But Mr Fayemi, who is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, left after the first session. This led to speculations that he had stormed out of the meeting.

The minister had earlier said that he would seek legal redress if the primaries, which ended in violence, was cancelled as he believed that he was already leading the other aspirants before the crisis erupted.

The minister, in a statement on Wednesday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said contrary to “misleading” media reports, he did not storm out of the meeting but left the venue ”like other attendees, at the end of the meeting”.

He said there was no basis for him to storm out of the meeting which was called by the leaders to proffer a way forward for the party.

The minister, yet, in the same statement, said he could not attend the second session of the parley, ”when it reconvened later in the evening”, having earlier taken permission from the leaders to attend another meeting.

“It is thus worrisome and highly embarrassing reading reports of purported ‘walk out’ on our leaders when nothing like that actually took place. We implore well-meaning members of the society and members of our great party to disregard the misleading reports,” the statement said.

Not less than 22 aspirants signed a petition to the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, as well as leaders of the party, stating fresh conditions for a repeat of the primaries.

The petition addressed to the NWC, was also copied to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mr Tinubu.

The petitioners alleged that some members of the NWC, who were part of the organising committee of the primaries, ”were glaringly biased and contributed to the violence that disrupted the primaries”.

Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled the primary for May 11.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known while addressing journalists at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The election committee for the primary had earlier on Monday submitted its report on the exercise.

The party has threatened to punish all those indicted in the violence that truncated the first exercise.