BREAKING: Trump pulls U.S. out of 2015 Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015.

The withdrawal could potentially end in the re-imposition of sanctions and other economic penalties on the Gulf nation.

European countries have been diligently prevailing on Mr Trump over the last several months in an attempt to convince him to remain in the nuclear deal which Iran signed with world powers in 2015.

“I am announcing today, that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Mr Trump said. He also signed an executive order to that effect immediately.

“America will not be threatened by nuclear blackmail.

“Today’s action send a critical message, the United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make a promise, I keep them,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said the 2015 deal “did nothing to constrain Iran” from pursuing its alleged nefarious activities, especially “its sponsor of terrorism.”

Other signatories to the agreement, including U.S. allies, France and UK, had all urged the U.S. not to withdraw.

The U.S. president, however, said he carried along allies across the world before reaching his conclusion.

“Over the past few months, we have engaged with our allies across the world, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom,” he said. “If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen.”

Iran has threatened that if the U.S. pulled out of the agreement, it would also abandon it. The agreement was entered into in 2015 under President Barrack Obama, but Mr Trump said the agreement was poorly hatched and he will need to dismantle it completely for all the parties to start afresh.