Gaddafi Comment: You can’t gag Nigerians, PDP tells Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Presidency cannot gag Nigerians.

The party said this following controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that killings in Nigeria had been made worse by militias trained by former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

In a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, the PDP said rather than offering explanations, the Buhari Presidency, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its usual “arrogance and disdain’, opted to insult Nigerians.

President Buhari speaking on Wednesday in London had told the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, that the farmers/herders clashes in the country was made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region in Nigeria and other parts of West African sub-region.

PDP, in its earlier reaction, charged the president to own up to his “inability” to curtail the security situation in the country, rather make excuses.

Following attacks recieved as a result of this comment, the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the president’s comments on Gaddafi and the killings by herdsmen in Nigeria, was misinterpreted to score cheap political goals.

The PDP, reacting to Mr Adesina’s reaction, said it is ridiculous that the Buhari Presidency is alleging President Buhari is being de-marketed ahead of the 2019 election when facts of the failures of his administration, including the daily blood-letting and suffering under his watch, speak for themselves.

The party believes the comment by the president is an admission of failure by the Commander-In-Chief and its not wrong for anybody to say that the president had admitted that our nation is now under the mercy of external vandals and that his administration does not have the competence to defend “our territorial integrity”.

“It is shocking that rather than being penitent and responsive to the views of the citizens, the presidency has resorted to abusing majority of Nigerians, who had put their trust and confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, but today, are expressing disappointment with the fact that his administration has failed abysmally.”

The party believes Nigerians need answers and if the Buhari administration had that information, they should have informed the country and done something about it.

“If in the course of investigations, it (Buhari Presidency) discovered that the insurgents were from outside Nigeria, why is the government reportedly paying ransoms to them and even considering amnesty options? Is it part of governance to pay ransom to invaders? These are the questions that Nigerians expect the Buhari presidency to answer.

“It is therefore a misplaced reaction for any member of the Buhari presidency to recourse to personal insults, diatribes and invectives against Nigerians, low or high, who had expressed his view or demanded some explanations in the government’s handling of the insurgency challenge.

“The simplest expectation of Nigerians is for the Buhari Presidency to be alive to its responsibility by strategically responding to the pains, suffering and lethal starvation it has caused the entire citizenry in the last three years.

The party therefore called for a stop to what it described as an “attribute of arrogance, name calling and intolerance” to views as well as disdain for Nigerians by the Buhari administration.