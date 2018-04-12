Commonwealth Games: Aruna Quadri qualifies for quarter final

Related News

It was mixed fortunes for Nigeria in the Men’s Singles Table tennis event on Thursday as Aruna Quadri advanced into the quarterfinals while his compatriot, Segun Toriola, crashed out injured.

Aruna qualified for the quarter-final ahead of Singapore’s Xue Jie Pang, and it was by no means an easy task for Nigeria’s highest-ranked player.

Aruna in the final set came from 6 points down 2-8 to force a 12-10 win in the 5th game to close out the match 4-1 (11-5, 8-11,11-3,11-3,12-10).

On the other hand, Toriola pulled out from his Round of 16 tie against India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

The Nigerian veteran was trailing 7-11, 5-9 when he retired with was suspected to be a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria is also through into the Men’s Doubles quarter-final after beating Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Leong Chee Feng.

Nigeria’s first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, a silver medal, came from table tennis.