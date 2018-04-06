FCTA plans removal of night clubs from residential areas to curb noise pollution

Related News

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, says the council is set to remove lounges and clubs in residential areas to curb the menace of noise pollution in the territory.

Mr Shuaibu said this at a news conference on the council’s readiness to curb the menace of noise pollution in the council area, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the concerns of the city residents about noise nuisance within the residential precincts are recognised, and the AMMC through its various departments is taking steps to address the challenges.

He said the various noise nuisances from the lounges, night clubs and worship centres within the residential areas were in contravention of the extant statutes and city regulations.

“The council has observed the increasing trend of conversion of residential buildings to lounge/night clubs and has taken several steps to address the situation.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the implications are beyond noise nuisance, and also include intractable traffic challenges within the precinct.

“There is also negative social influence on the psyche of the youth resident in the area where these lounges are located,’’ he added.

The coordinator said some of the steps taken by the Department of Development Control to deter the trend were the removal of contravening structures at De Point Lounge/Night Club along Lingu crescent, Wuse 2.

“We also ordered the demolition of Lounges located at Kampala Street Cadastral Zone A08, also at Wuse 2 District.

“As a follow-up to this, and in order to ensure inclusionary governance process to address this city management challenges, a meeting was convened on the instruction of the FCTA with majority of the night club operators.

“The operators include Messrs Caramelo Lounge, Utako, Jorany/Passport Lounge, Xtacy Lounge, De Point Lounge, House of Freeda, Neiverder Lounge, and Midnight Lounge all at Wuse 2.

“The meeting was to enlighten the operators on how their lounge/night club activities amount to contravention of the city’s Master Plan.

“Also, the meeting is to discuss the need to revert the use of the premises to its designated residential use,’’ he said.

Mr Shuaibu noted that the riot act reeled out by the FCT Permanent Secretary stated “the operators should revert to their respective premises to the designated land use within 30 days.

“This decision has been further communicated to the lounge operators.

“According to Clause 10 in the condition of Certificate of Occupancy, a developer is not to erect or permit to be erected or build on the said land buildings other than those permitted to be erected by virtue of this certificate.

“The Clause 10 also states that the developer should not make or permit to be made any addition or alteration to the said buildings erected or buildings already erected on the land.

“The Clause further added that except in accordance with plans and specifications approved by the President or the other officer appointed by the President on his behalf, in this case the Minister of the FCT’’.

“With regards to the noise levels generated from places of worships (Churches and Mosques), the city regulation specifies the minimum of threshold of decibels expected from residential and commercial area during day and night times.

“The council has mandated the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to ensure strict compliance to the City Regulations, serve abatement notice and shall very soon constitute mobile court to prosecute offenders where necessary.

“For avoidance of doubt, the management is not on `auto-pilot’.

He said that the area council has the mandate to rid the city of any nuisance, adding that it is doing its best to create enabling environment for functional, efficient city for working, living and recreation.

Mr Shuaibu, also a Town Planner, said the council would ensure that the city was safe for both residents, visitors and realises the beautiful city envisioned by the founding fathers and the Master Plan.

