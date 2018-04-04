BBNaija: Bambam, Teddy A address ‘toilet sex’ scandal

Related News

Evicted BBnaija housemates, Teddy A and Bambam, have reacted to their infamous ‘toilet sex’ episode in the reality TV show.

The lovebirds became an internet sensation when a video of them getting busy in the toilet of the BBNaija house went viral.

Many bashed the reality show couple for their display of affection on live TV.

Reno Omokri, a spokesperson for former President Goodluck Jonathan further lambasted the evicted housemates over their sexual escapades on Twitter.

“If sex could bring you success in life, BamBam and Teddy A would still be in the Big Brother House. It is better to be interesting than to be sexy. It is best to be submit to Godly principles than to submit to toilet sex,” he tweeted.

Payporte boss, Eyo Bassey, in a deleted tweet, suggested that the pair were evicted from Big Brother Naija because of nudity and sexual reasons.

His comments about the popular reality show were criticised. Payporte is one of the official sponsors of Big Brother Naija 2018.

Teddy A and Bambam addressed the incident for the first time on Wednesday during a programme on Cool FM in Lagos.

When asked what exactly led to the episode, Bambam simply said, “We were just caught in the mood but what has happened has happened. Everybody who has a greatness story has a process and this is my process, I’ll go through it and I will take it a day at a time. It’s something that has happened and that is it.

“My parents are proud of me. Of course, at that moment they must have been disappointed. That’s what normal parents would do but I’m not less of their daughter,” she said.

Bambam also added that she would not allow the scandal get to her. She said what took place in the house already happened and it is a story she will stick to.

She said, “So far, anyone that has a victory story has a process, and I will go through it, I will just deal with it for what it is. What took place in the house already happened, That is my story and I am sticking to it, I won’t let it get to me cause it is just a process.”

Teddy A, on the other hand refused to give a straightforward answer to the question on whether they had sex during their stay in the reality show.

Asked about their sex escapades in the toilet, Teddy A exclaimed, “Hey”, then looked at Bambam who then said, “What is toilet issues, I wonder, I don’t know.”

Teddy A added, “I don’t speak English, I speak Swahili.

The duo of Bambam and Teddy A were popular during their stay in the house.

They were obviously “an item” owing to their public display of affection.

Bambam’s exit came as a shock to millions of viewers. She was evicted on Saturday, which wasn’t earmarked as an eviction day. Her #BBNaija boyfriend Teddy A was evicted the following day.