ExxonMobil names Inoyo Vice-Chairman of Nigerian affiliates

ExxonMobil Corporation has named Udom Inoyo as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the board of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL).

ExxonMobil spokesperson, Oge Udeagha, said on Tuesday in Lagos that Mr Inoyo’s appointment took effect from March 19.

MPNU is the upstream subsidiary of the corporation with operational base at the Qua Iboe Terminal in Ibeno, Uquo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, while the EEPNL is the deep offshore arm of the company.

Until his latest appointment, Mr Inoyo served as the Executive Director of the company and in-country Human Resources Manager of the two subsidiaries.

Mr Inoyo who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science (1981) and Law (1987) from the University of Calabar was called to the Nigerian Bar as Solicitor & Advocate of the Supreme Court in 1988.

In July 1989, Mr Inoyo who hails from Akwa Ibom State, joined Mobil Producing Nigeria in Lagos as Employee Relations Coordinator.

By 2000, he was appointed Compensation & Benefits Advisor, ExxonMobil Europe, Africa & Middle East Centre of Expertise, in Brussels, Belgium, where he had responsibility for the National Salary Programmes of 10 African and four European countries.

In 2001, Mr Inoyo returned to Nigeria as Manager, Human Resources Policies & Programmes for Mobil Producing Nigeria.

He was appointed General Manager, External Affairs in 2002. By 2004, he was appointed to the Board of Mobil Producing Nigeria as Executive Director, a position he occupied till 2006 when he was named In‐Country Human Resources Manager for ExxonMobil subsidiary companies in Nigeria.

In this role, he had direct responsibility for over 2,000 employees of the 3 ExxonMobil companies and approximately 3,000 personnel of various third party contractors.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona.

Mr Inoyo, currently the President & Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has been actively engaged in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

He has chaired both the External Affairs & Human Resources committees of the Oil Producers Trade Sector (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry representing the interests of all the upstream oil & gas producing companies in Nigeria.