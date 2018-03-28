Nigerians react to Brymo’s ‘nude’ video

Related News

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, shocked Internet users on Wednesday after he went nearly nude in his new video titled, Heya.

The afro-soul song is the lead single from his sixth album, Oṣó, a Yoruba word for wizard.

In the video, Brymo, almost stark naked, emerges from the water and is seen walking around with nothing but a loincloth covering his groin area.

Recorded under a bridge in Lagos Island, the video captures the beauty of the lagoon city in its ruggedness.

This comes at a time when only a few Nigerian singers are not willing to push the boundaries music-wise.

Mixed reactions have trailed Brymo’s latest move with some criticising him.

See some of the hilarious reactions to Brymo’s new music video.

Watch the controversial video below.

Brymo began recording music in 1999, while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010, but breached his contractual agreement with the label in 2013.