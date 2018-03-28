Nigerians react to Brymo’s ‘nude’ video

Brymo (Photo Credit: Tooexlusive)

Nigerian singer, Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, shocked Internet users on Wednesday after he went nearly nude in his new video titled, Heya.

The afro-soul song is the lead single from his sixth album, Oṣó, a Yoruba word for wizard.

In the video, Brymo, almost stark naked, emerges from the water and is seen walking around with nothing but a loincloth covering his groin area.

Recorded under a bridge in Lagos Island, the video captures the beauty of the lagoon city in its ruggedness.

This comes at a time when only a few Nigerian singers are not willing to push the boundaries music-wise.

Mixed reactions have trailed Brymo’s latest move with some criticising him.

See some of the hilarious reactions to Brymo’s new music video.

https://twitter.com/DawnJhune/status/978727595075358721/photo/1

https://twitter.com/zhurg_/status/978750095842832384/photo/1

https://twitter.com/TheFunnycator/status/978756413152550913/photo/1

Watch the controversial video below.

Brymo began recording music in 1999, while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010, but breached his contractual agreement with the label in 2013.

