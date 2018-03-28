2019: Join politics, NMA urges doctors

Related News

The President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Mike Ogirima, on Wednesday called on the members of the association to join active politics ahead of 2019 general elections.

Mr Ogirima made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said the need for them to engage in active politics became necessary to enable them make enhanced contribution to the health sector.

“We have found out that we have few medical workers in politics and bills concerning the health welfare are not receiving adequate attention,” he said.

The president, who noted that not many health workers were involved in active politics, said the development was disturbing and raised serious concern for them association and the health sector.

“If you don’t blow your trumpet, nobody will do it for you and if you don’t look for your welfare, nobody will do it for you.

“That is why we are encouraging our members to participate in partisan politics.

The president said that there was need for advice and guidance before certain bills regarding the health sectors are being passed.

Mr Ogirima said though not all members might be interested in active politics, but a sizable part of NMA members should get involve in partisan politics.