Pre-World Cup Friendlies: Spain crush Argentina as Russia lose again

Argentina were condemned to one of their biggest defeats in recent times as they were crushed 6-1 in their friendly game against Spain in Madrid on Tuesday.

Isco struck his first international hat-trick as Spain extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches under coach Julen Lopetegui.

Spain had settled for a 1-1 draw against Germany in their last outing but Argentina – without Lionel Messi due to injury – fared far worse than the reigning world champions.

Diego Costa put Spain in front before Isco doubled the lead minutes afterward. Although Nicolas Otamendi headed one back for Argentina before the break, it was nothing but a mere consolation.

Isco added two more goals in the second half while Thiago Alcantara and substitute Iago Aspas added a goal each to ensure the comprehensive beating of Argentina who were without their talisman, Lionel Messi.

Elsewhere, World Cup host Russia were beaten 3-1 by France. It is back to back defeat for them having also lost last time out to Brazil.

In other games, Italy held England to a 1-1 draw.

There were mixed results for World-Cup bound African teams as Tunisia and Morocco secured wins over Costa Rica and Uzbekistan respectively.

Egypt were however beaten 1-0 by Greece while Senegal played an uninspiring barren draw against Bosnia Herzegovina.

Selected Results

Iran 2 – 1 Algeria

Switzerland 6 – 0 Panama

Hungary 0 – 1 Scotland

Ivory Coast 2 – 1 Moldova

Belgium 4 – 0 Saudi Arabia

Poland 3 – 2 South Korea

Germany 0 – 1 Brazil

Australia 0 – 0 Colombia

England 1 – 1 Italy