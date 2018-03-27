Akpabio taunts APC senators over party’s NEC meeting

Related News

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio (PDP, Akwa Ibom) on Tuesday teased colleagues from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stating that there was need for them to attend their party’s National Executive Committee meeting so as to stem the ”confusion in the meeting.”

He made this statement while seconding a motion moved by the Senate Leader (Ahmed Lawan, APC, Yobe), to adjourn plenary so as to enable the APC senators attend the NEC meeting which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The ruling APC is currently racing against time to mend percived cracks in its ranks as it faces a disenchated electorate in next year’s general election. A peace building and reconciliation commitee set up and headed by its national leader, Bola Tinubu, whom many believe is also aggrieved, is yet to make any appreciable move to douse intra-party crises rupturing many APC controlled states.

Mr Akpabio, who is a member of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hilariously said at plenary, “following the motion moved by the senate leader, the APC will be having a NEC meeting today and therefore there should be need for us to suspend all items on the order paper in other to enable them attend the NEC meeting.

“Mr President, I take the privilege of seconding this motion to say that even though we have the quorum, the quorum of the senate is about 37 and we in the PDP we can continue proceedings.

“To my colleagues, I give them the opportunity to attend their NEC meeting. I hereby second the motion to allow you continue the confusion in your NEC meeting today.”

A slightly peeved senate leader also responded sarcastically: “The PDP is a part loser. Mr President, in this chamber we cooperated, we supported them (PDP), you have no alternative but to support us.”