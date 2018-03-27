Under investigation by Nigerian govt, Dana named ‘Airline of the year’

Related News

Dana Air has been named the “Airline of the year 2017”, at the 8th edition of the Nigerian Aviation Awards and Presidential Dinner held at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer,Jacky Hathiramani, and its Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, also bagged the CEO of the year and Aviation Corporate Promotions Personality of the year 2017 awards respectively.

Similarly, the airline’s crew members, Collins Ginika and Chiogo Okani, won the ‘King and Queen of the Air’ contest at the event.

A statement by Mr Ezenwa said the king and queen of the air contest is a newly- introduced initiative by the organisers of the NIGAV awards, where the various domestic airlines’ crew get to answer questions on how they handle safety issues, ensure comfort of passengers and how to be a good crew member.

The duo from Dana Air, also performed their first assignment at the event by presenting cash gifts to an orphanage present at the event. They have also become ambassadors of the NIGAV awards and will represent the industry at various aviation events for their intelligent display at the awards and mastery of civil aviation regulations

Mr Ezenwa, who received the award on behalf of the airline said,”We thank the organisers of the Nigerian Aviation Awards for recognising our efforts towards providing safe, reliable and affordable air transport in Nigeria, and we wish to assure our guests of our unwavering commitment towards maintaining our standards and upping the ante on all fronts.”

On the CEO of the year award, he said; “A big thank you to all those who voted our indefatigable CEO, Jacky Hathiramani. Our CEO is a detribalised Nigerian and one who believes in the maxim – slow and steady wins the race. His managerial acumen is second to none, and doesn’t believe in noise making but doing things right and creatively too.”

Speaking further on Dana Air crew winning the King and Queen of the skies contest, he said the win shows the difference in standards, procedures and the level of training that Dana crew have received.

“They have also shown great knowledge of the job and smartness, and we are proud of them,” he said.

Having flown over 2.7 million passengers in the last nine years of its operations, Dana Air is known among Nigerians with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, PH, Uyo and Owerri.

The airline was recently in the news when one of its aircraft overshot the runway in Port Harcourt. Two weeks earlier, the door of another aircraft fell upon landing in Abuja.

The Nigerian government had in its reaction ordered a complete audit of the airline’s operations. The result of the audit is yet to be made public.