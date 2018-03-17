Saraki visits family of late Senator Wakili

Related News

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of Ali Wakili, the Senator representing Bauchi South.

Mr. Wakili, who was the chairman, Senate committee on poverty alleviation, died in yet unconfirmed circumstances on Saturday morning.

He died at the age of 58.

Shortly after announcing the demise, Mr. Saraki visited the Gwarimpa home of the Senator to condole with his family.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President described the deceased as ‘fearless’.

“Mallam Ali Wakili is one lawmaker you can never be in doubt where he stands on a particular issue. He spoke his mind fearlessly. His contributions at plenary were always very incisive and rich. I find it difficult to acknowledge that he will not resume plenary with us next Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to his family, the 8th Senate and the government and people of Bauchi State over the loss of this conscientious and patriotic Nigerian. He shall be sorely missed,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The Senate President prayed that Allah grant Mr. Wakili a place among the righteous in Aljannah Firdaus and his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.