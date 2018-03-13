Ethiopia says nearly 7.88 million of its citizens need emergency food aid

Related News

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that about 7.88 million of its citizens need emergency food aid and that climate change has been a special challenge for the country’s food security.

“Ethiopia’s geographical location and its diverse agro-ecology makes it vulnerable to climate-induced disaster mainly to drought and floods,’’ said Mitiku Kassa, Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission.

The commission, which launched its Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan for 2018 on Tuesday, estimates that Ethiopia needs 1.44 billion dollars for emergency food, shelter and health-related needs of 7.88 million people.

UN Resident Coordinator, Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, called for early action and early disbursement of funds to ensure that the food crisis is solved swiftly.

(Xinhua/NAN)