Fire breaks out at National Assembly

Fire outbreak at National Assembly causing rowdiness.

A section of the technical room of the National Assembly’s Senate wing is currently on fire.

The technical room is located at the ground floor of the Assembly compound.

Staff and other workers are currently leaving their offices to avoid being trapped as smoke fills up the walkways.

Senators who were initially seated in the gallery area have also moved out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Staff are making attempts to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

One staff member familiar with the technical room said the fire started at where air conditioners units serving the assembly are kept.

  • Julius

    Probably destroying some documents that has to do with contracts and money !