Jigawa Assembly passes N138.7 billion 2018 budget

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has approved N138.670 billion as the state’s 2018 budget.

Governor Badaru Abubakar proposed a N134.170 billion “Budget of sustained economic growth and social transformation” before the lawmakers on November 28 last year.

The speaker of the House, Idris Isa Gwaram, announced the passage of the bill on Thursday after the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Musa Sule Dutse, moved the motion which was seconded by the member representing Balungu constituency, Mohd Abdullahi.

The personnel cost in the budget stands at N43,414,000,000, while recurrent expenditure stands at N24,222,000,000.

Capital development projects will gulp N71,034,000,000. Mr. Dutse said the amount will cover all ongoing and new capital projects and programmes across the state.