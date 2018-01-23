Ace Yoruba Actor, Owolabi Ajasa, begins National Youth Service

Related News

Popular Yoruba movie actor, Owolabi Ajasa, has commenced his mandatory National Youth Service in Kogi State.

The actor shared a photograph of himself donning the NYSC regalia on Instagram on Monday.

The star actor who has featured in various Yoruba movies, shared a picture from the orientation camp with the caption, “Tank God… I achieved My aim.. Glory be to God.. Kogi NYSC orientation camp…”

The producer of the hit movie, Owu Funfun, Mr. Ajasa bagged a Higher National Diploma in Marketing from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta in 2016.

The actor who is also the Odeda local government chairman of Theatre Arts & Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria was admitted to the institution in 2014.

Renowned for his police officer roles in Yoruba movies, his decision to return to school and observe his NYSC has earned accolades from his social media fans. They are of the opinion that the actor’s move will encourage other actors to get education.

But Mr. Ajasa is not the only Yoruba actor who has gone back to school in recent times.

Yoruba comic actor Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin recently enrolled for a degree programme at the National Open University of Nigeria. The movie star is said to be studying Business and Conflict Resolution in at the insituition.

Another actor, Yinka Quadri, also recently completed a 6-month production design at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

Rave of the moment, Odunlade Adekola, also celebrated his successful completion of his Business Admin degree at the University of Lagos on Instagram in November 2017.