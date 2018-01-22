Buhari condoles with victims of Kano market fire

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy with traders at Yan Kifi Market, Kano, who suffered heavy losses following a fire incident.

About 50 shops and containers were reported destroyed by the fire at the fish market Saturday evening.

According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president said he was deeply touched by the disaster.

He said the reported loss of a large number of shops and containers “is economically destabilizing for the victims.”

According to Mr. Buhari, “This fire disaster is an incalculable set- back for the victims who have lost what they laboured for,” adding that he felt their pains with the greatest sense of empathy.

“Regardless of our social status, we are connected by our common humanity, and therefore, as a leader, I fully understand what this unfortunate fire incident meant for the lives of the victims and their families,” he said.

The president also expressed sympathy for the entire people of Kano State over the fire disaster, and prayed to Allah to turn their losses into greater blessings.