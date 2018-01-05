One tourist dead, 12 injured in Egypt air balloon crash

Related News

A hot air balloon carrying tourists of different nationalities crashed near the Egyptian city of Luxor, with one person killed and 12 people injured, state-run news agency Mena reported.

About 20 people were on board when the accident occurred on Friday. The tourist who died was South African.

Those on board the flight included a number of foreign nationals from South Africa, Argentina and Spain, along with Egyptian tourists.

The health ministry identified the dead person as a 36-year-old South African woman. Of the 12 injured, two were in a serious condition, Mena said. They were being treated at Luxor International Hospital.

The crash happened due to bad weather conditions. The balloon was travelling over the ancient city when it was forced off course and into a mountainous area by strong winds, according to Mena reports.

Some 20 ambulances attended the scene of the accident, Mena reported.

The ancient city of Luxor, which lies on the banks of the River Nile in the south of Egypt, has long been a popular tourist destination due to its archaeological sites.

Hot air balloon crashes have occurred in the region before.

In 2016, balloon flights were temporarily halted in the city after more than 20 people were injured in a similar accident.

At the same Luxor in 2013, 19 tourists were killed when a hot air balloon caught fire. It involved tourists from the UK, France, Hong Kong and Japan.