JUST IN: 2019: Minister commences campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket

The Minster of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari about a campaign organisation for the 2019 elections.

Mr. Shittu, who spoke with journalists after the meeting with the president, said the campaign team will be called “Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group.”

“I informed Mr. President that I have appointed national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group and on 20th of this month we are commissioning the South-west zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo.”

Details later…

  • Nwa_Africa

    Adebayo Shittu is a Yariba hungry man

  • Julius

    When confused edeorts run a country what you get is Nigeria. A country that is 5th largest producer of oil in the universe but imports fuel and petroleum products (gasoline etc) scarcity are almost quarterly dosage for the citizenry. A country with huge young population (70% under 35yrs) and yet has gray haired men in their 70s & 80s as president and Vice president. One of them does not even remember his age….A country where suicide bombers and killer herdsmen are never named and their family members or place of origin never identified….A country that imports everything and exports nothing but Islamic terrorism.

    • cheky

      Are you now a “wailer” Julius?

  • BLESSING EKPERE OGBU

    On a day when Nigerians are mourning and outraged at the gruesome murders of fellow Nigerians in Benue State, this Minister considered it nice to come up with this nonsense???

    This is callous.

    • Nwa_Africa

      Buhari does not care…………………

    • Sam Sam

      When 28 Nigerian girls drowned in the Mediterranean as they fled from economic repression and Nigerian Army attacks did the Federal govt send any representatives. Even the burial was conducted by Italian govt and Abike Dabiri (Special Adviser of Nigerian Prisoners & Drug offenders in Diaspora) was nowhere in sight. Evil people!

  • Anifowose

    How can Buhari be seeking re-election? He went to London to receive treatment for 101 days and has now SECRETLY flown his son to London for treatment after a bike accident but keep deceiving the Nigerian public that the boy is receiving treatment in Abuja. This Buhari is a liar undiluted. I hope my Yoruba brothers dont fall for his lies this time around.

  • Jimi

    The alternative Nigerians have to Buhari appears to be Atiku. Both sorry choices.
    The task before Nigerians now is identifying and encouraging to run, a person they believe to have the vision and honesty to lead Nigeria in the current complicated environment. Who is that person? Look around and nominate your person and lets have a go at screening them.
    I believe Buhari is a lost cause. He is not capable of learning or being corrected. Sadly, Atiku is not a good option. What do we do?

  • ojomaje ijato

    Can someone remember the group called TAN? They chopped from GEJ big time but no show at the end. Some other people are getting ready to chop from PMB and will surely fail again. Can Aso villa residents ever get it that such groups irritate Nigerians?