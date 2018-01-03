2019: Minister commences campaign for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket

Related News

The Minster of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari about a campaign organisation for the 2019 elections.

Mr. Shittu, who spoke with journalists after the meeting with the president, said the campaign team will be called “Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group.”

“I informed Mr. President that I have appointed national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group and on 20th of this month we are commissioning the South-west zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo.”

Details later…