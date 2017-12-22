Nigerians paid more for cooking gas in 2017 – Report

Related News

The price of cooking gas in Nigeria increased by at least 13 per cent between November 2016 and November 2017, a National Bureau of statistics, NBS, report has shown.

The report titled, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) price watch, was published on the bureau’s website.

The average price of refilling a five kilogram cylinder increased from N1,862 in November 2016 to N2,377 in November 2017.

In relation to the previous month, October 2017, refilling a five kilogram gas container increased by 0.16 per cent from N2, 374.

Benue, Osun and Enugu states had the highest average prices for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder, while Kogi, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded the lowest average prices for the month of November.

The NBS report also showed that the average price for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder increased by at least 13 per cent in November 2017 from the price (N4, 016) in 2016.

When compared to October 2017 at N4, 561, the cost of refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder decreased by 0.41 per cent this November.

Bayelsa, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Adamawa states had the highest average prices for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder with Cooking Gas, while Osun, Kebbi and Enugu states had the lowest average prices.

Based on a zonal analysis, the South-south recorded the highest price average for refilling five kilogram cylinders with cooking gas at N2, 460 and the lowest price average for refilling 12.5 kilogram cylinders at N4,511.

The south-east had the highest average price for refilling a 12.5 kilogram cylinder with cooking Gas at N4, 581 as well as the second highest average price for refilling a five kilogram cylinder at N2,415.

The North-west had the third highest average price for refilling both the 5 kilogram cylinders and the 12.5 kilogram cylinders with cooking gas at N2, 406 and N4, 555, respectively.

CHARTS

1. States with the highest price average 5kg:



2.States with the lowest price average 5kg:



3. States with the highest price average 12.5kg:



4. States with the lowest price average 12.5kg:

