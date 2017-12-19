NYSC announces passing out date for 2016 Batch B stream 2 corps members

Related News

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said its 2016 Batch B, Stream 2 Corps members will be passing out Thursday, December 21, 2017.

The corps said on its official Twitter account page on Wednesday that certificates of National Service will be distributed to deserving corps members at zonal office levels across the country.

The Batch B Stream two Corp members were in orientation camps between January 21 to February 14, 2017.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW

2016 BATCH B’ STREAM II TO PASS OUT THURSDAY

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps has fixed Thursday, 21st December, 2017 for the Winding up/Passing out activities of the 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps Members Nationwide.

The Winding up/Passing-out activities will be low-keyed with the distribution of Certificate of National Service to deserving Corps Members at the Zonal Office Level.

Management wishes to commend and thank all Corps Members for their Selfless Service, Dedication, Resilience, Patriotism to the nation and patience while awaiting the official passing out date.

However, we also wish to admonish Corps Members on their comments and posts in the social media on issues relating to the scheme and advice that, being abusive and deployment of wrong use of words does not reflect responsible attitude and behaviour.

It is worthwhile to reflect our collective attribute of role models for the youths being responsible graduates who had been found worthy in character and learning in the various citadels of excellence.

Management wishes to thank you for your various contributions in fostering national unity and development and wish you all journey mercies as you return to your respective destinations.

Congratulations on completion of the National Service and God bless.

Signed

Management.