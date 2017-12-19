Ebuka returns as Big Brother Naija season three host

Related News

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is returning to host the third edition of the Big Brother Naija.

The lawyer turned media personality’s return follows his successful hosting of the Big Brother Naija 2 which saw aspiring hip-hop artiste, Efe Ejeba, win the coveted N25 million prize money and SUV after three months in the Big Brother house.

The Big Brother Naija season one alumnus also hosts the youth focused ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on Channels Television, and is the co-host of ‘Men’s Corner’ on Ebony Life Television.

Speaking on Ebuka’s return to the Big Brother stage, the Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “We are thrilled to have Ebuka return as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potential first as a housemate and then as a host, ultimately launching him to stardom.

”He is a prime example of what the Big Brother platform offers, as he has proven over the years to be one of Nigeria’s biggest names in pop culture and entertainment whilst also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives.

”Fans and viewers alike are familiar with his cool, debonair and witty on-air and on-stage personality, and they are guaranteed to enjoy the excitement that he brings to the Big Brother Naija show.”

Following the recent announcement of Big Brother Naija’s return for a third edition, auditions for the show held in six locations across Nigeria drawing massive crowds with the promise of N45 million worth of prizes available to the eventual winner of the show.