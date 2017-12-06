Imo’s new Happiness Commissioner denies controversial Twitter account

Related News

The newly appointed Imo State Commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment, Ogechi Ololo, has denied owning a Twitter account that has been sending out controversial tweets since yesterday.

Mrs. Ololo was appointed commissioner by her brother and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, a development that has attracted widespread condemnation and humour from Nigerians.

As discussions on the new appointment was raging, a new Twitter account suddenly appeared in her name, with terse remarks, filled wiith grammatical blunders attacking those critical of the appointment.

The account also lashed out at many Nigerians including former President Goodluck Jonathan’s former aide, Reno Omokri in a series of tirades which soon went viral.

But in a reaction, Mrs. Ololo said the handle @mrsogechiololo does not belong to her.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake twitter account with the name @mrsogechiololo being used by a disgruntled person to demean my person and also to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Please let the members of public be informed that I have no such twitter handle and would not be involved with such inhumane activities. The public is hereby informed to disregard messages from this twitter handle.”

Mrs. Ololo said, ”robust efforts are being made by law enforcement agents to track down the originator of the scam and bring him or her to justice.”