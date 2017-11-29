Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 members of Code of Conduct Bureau

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek confirmation of 10 nominees as members of the code of conduct bureau, with one of them as chairman.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Mr. Buhari sought the expeditious confirmation of the nominees.

The letter reads, “In compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, I write to request for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointment as chairman and members of the bureau.”

The appointees are:

Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West

Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West

Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South Sputh

Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South

Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central

Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central

S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West

Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West

Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East

Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East

The letter reads further, “The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration.”

