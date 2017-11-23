Nigerian govt approves N800 million loan facility to states

The federal government has approved a new N800 million loan facility to the 36 states of the federation.
This was part of the decisions reached at the National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday.
This loan is separate from the billions of naira of bailout funds and the Paris Club refunds earlier given to the states.
Details later….
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.