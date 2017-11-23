Danbazzau, Malami, Oyo-Ita appear before House of Reps panel over Maina

Related News

The House of Representatives has begun investigation into circumstances surrounding the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the presidential pension reform task force, into the federal civil service of Nigeria.

Present at the House of Representatives committee room 034, the venue of the hearing, are the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Head of Civil Service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the counsel to Mr. Maina, Mohammed Sani-Kado.

The ad-hoc committee conducting the probe is headed by Madaki Ali, an All Progressives Congress member who represents Dala federal constituency of Kano State.

Details later…..