#AnambraDecides2017: South-east Governors Forum congratulates Obiano

Southern Governors

The Chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum, David Umahi, has congratulated his counterpart, Willie Obiano on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state.

Mr. Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to emerge victorious ahead of Tony Nwoye of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who garnered 98,752 votes to place second and People’s Democratic Party’s Obaze Oseloka who got 70,293 votes to place third.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a free and fair election.

“He also commends INEC and Security agencies for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election”, the statement read.

The governor also commended the people of the state for coming out to exercise their franchise despite the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mr. Umahi pledged to continue cooperating with Mr. Obiano towards regional integration of the region.

“The governor also pledged to continue working together with his brother governor towards achieving regional integration as being championed by the South East Governor’s Forum”.

Mr Umahi also said he is looking forward to meeting him very soon to personally congratulate him at the next meeting of the South East Governor’s Forum.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.