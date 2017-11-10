Banky W undergoes third surgery for skin cancer

Related News

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, widely known as Banky W, has successfully undergone a third surgery for skin cancer.

The EME boss took to his Instagram page on Thursday to explain how he has battled with the disease for over 10 years.

Mr. Wellington who waxed philosophical recounted his battle with the ailment.

“A wise man once said this, ‘Scars: A sign that you had been hurt. A sign that you had been healed.’ Scroll through the pictures to see mine.

“I’m sharing these because they’re proof of what God has brought me through and because, somewhere out there, I know there’s someone who needs to hear this.

“For those who’ve been wondering why I’ve been away (for) so long, I had my third surgery on a rare strain of skin cancer tumours in my shoulder last month. The first two times were over 10 years ago, then it recently resurfaced. But this isn’t a sad story as much as it is a reminder and a testimony.

“A reminder that you should never take life for granted. You only get one shot. Some people went to sleep and never woke up. Many others have lost the battle to cancer and other illnesses. Many are still fighting. You never know when your time will be up. So, don’t waste another minute.

“It’s also a testimony about the goodness of God. I think I had to go through this again to remember how merciful God is to me. Lord knows I don’t deserve it, but He saves me time and again, anyway. I keep saying I need to write a book. I really do”, he said.

Banky W expressed gratitude to God as well as his fiancee, Adesua Etomi, who was by his side in the hospital, while also urging his fans not to panic, as his story is, ”that of survival.”