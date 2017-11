Paradise Papers: Document counters Saraki’s claim that he broke no law

Related News

The asset declaration form the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, filed in 2003 after he became governor has countered the politician’s claim that he complied with the Code of Conduct and Tribunal law as far as his Cayman Islands company, Tenia Limited, is concerned.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Monday that the senator violated the law by failing to disclose a company he owned and ran (as sole shareholder and director) in an offshore tax haven while holding full-time appointment in Nigeria as governor and senator. Mr. Saraki established the company in 2001, two years before he became governor of Kwara.

But while reacting to the publication, which is part of this newspaper’s ongoing Paradise Papers series, the senator said through his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, “For the umpteenth time, we will reiterate the fact that the Senate President has fully complied with the law on assets declaration, even as it concerns the company under reference.”

However, Mr. Saraki’s asset declaration filing obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the politician’s submission to the Code of Conduct Bureau after his election in 2003 did not include Tenia Limited.

In that document, the senator only listed European and American Trading Company, Tyberry Corporation, Eficaz Ltd., Gensoft, All Africa Media Company, Merrill HHB Fund, Mundernet Fund and Izorch Incorporated as the only eight offshore companies he held substantial or ordinary stockholdings outside Nigeria.

He also failed to declare the company when he was reelected governor in 2007 and senator in 2011 and 2015. Yet he admitted that the company was only struck off in 2015.

SEE TABLE OF THE ASSETS MR SARAKI DECLARED IN 2003 BELOW. ALSO DOWNLOAD HIS ASSET DECLARATION FORM HERE.

Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Act mandates all public officials to, on assumption of office, complete and return assets declaration form to the Code of Conduct Bureau, after swearing to an affidavit before a High Court Judge on a date not exceeding 30 days of its receipt.

The law says the submission should also cover assets owned by their spouses and children below the age of 18.

By failing to declare that offshore company, the senator has violated that law, and the Code of Conduct Tribunal could slam a criminal charge on him.

Mr. Saraki recently faced a 13-count corruption charge at the Tribunal over alleged false declaration of assets. He was acquitted and discharged by the court but the Nigerian government has since appealed the verdict.

Mr. Saraki appears a serial user of offshore companies to conceal assets.

PREMIUM TIMES had during its #PanamaPapers reporting in 2016 linked three firms to the senator. The first, Girol Properties Ltd., was registered in the British Virgin Island (BVI) on August 25, 2004 (a year after the politician became governor).

The second company, Sandon Development Limited, was registered in Seychelles Island on January 12, 2011 and had Mrs. Saraki and one Babatunde Morakinyo, (a long-term personal aide and friend of Mr. Saraki) as shareholders.

The third hidden company in the name of Mrs. Saraki is Landfield International Developments Ltd. It was registered in the British Virgin Islands on April 8, 2014.

The companies were never disclosed as required by law, and the Nigerian authorities are yet to bring charges against the senator despite several promises to do so.

DETAILS OF ASSETS DECLARED IN 2003 CASH AT HAND N2,500,000 CASH AT BANK IN NIGERIA BANK ADDRESS NAME OF ACCOUNT AMOUNT (NAIRA) SOCIETE GENERAL BANK MARTINS STREET, LAGOS. B. SARAKI N11,050,000 ECOBANK NIG. PLC. BROAD STREET, LAGOS B. SARAKI N350,000 CITIZENS BANK BROAD STREET, LAGOS. B. SARAKI N390,000 CITIZENS BANK BROAD STREET, LAGOS. BETTER FOODS LTD. N600,000 ECOBANK NIG. PLC. BROAD STREET, LAGOS. CARLISLE PROPERTIES & INVESTMENT LTD. N10,250,000 GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC. ADEYEMO ALAKIJA STREET, LAGOS. BAS TRADING & MANUFACTURING LTD. N2,900,000 SOCIETE GENERAL BANK MARTINS STREET, LAGOS. BETTER FOODS LTD. N23,000,000 GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC. ADEYEMO ALAKIJA STREET, LAGOS. B. SARAKI N3,000,000 TOTAL N51,540,000 CASH AT BANK OUTSIDE NIGERIA BANK ADDRESS NAME OF ACCOUNT AMOUNT COUTS & CO. 440 STRAND , LONDON B. SARAKI £45,000 £860,000 NORTHERN TRUST INTERNATIONAL BANKING CORPORATION. MERRILL LYNCH PIERCE FENNER EFICAZ LTD. $400,000 FORTIS BANK. CAMOILE STREET, LONDON. TYBERRY CORPORATION £2,000,000

LANDED PROPERTIES IN NIGERIA S/N PROPERTY DESCRIPTION VALUE MODE OF ACQUISITION DATE OF ACQUISITION REGISTERED OWNER 1 PLOT 212 MUSA YAR'DUA, VICTORIA ISLAND N700m BUSINESS DECEMBER 1991 BAS TRADING 2 PLOT OF LAND LEKKI PHASE 1 IN BLOCK 72 N7m SAVINGS FEBRUARY 1992 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI 3 PLOT OF LAND AT IBAFON NEAR AJAH, LAGOS N5m SAVINGS NOVEMBER 1992 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI 4 NO. 42, GERARD ROAD, IKOYI N750m BUSINESS JULY 1998 SKYVIEW PROPERTIES LTD 5 NO. 19 RUXTON ROAD, IKOYI N500m BUSINESS DECEMBER 1996 SKYVIEW PROPERTIES LTD 6 NO. 62, AWOLOWO ROAD, IKOYI N100m BUSINESS MAY 1993 SKYVIEW PROPERTIES LTD 7 NO. 15A&B McDONALD, IKOYI N160m BUSINESS MARCH 2000 CARLISLE PROPERTIES LTD 8 NO. 6 VOLGA STREET, MAITAMA, A.6, ABUJA N60m SAVINGS NOVEMBER 1996 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI LANDED PROPERTIES OUTSIDE NIGERIA S/N PROPERTY DESCRIPTION VALUE MODE OF ACQUISITION DATE OF ACQUISITION REGISTERED OWNER 1 123A ASHLEY GARDENS THIRLEBY ROAD LONDON $750,000 BUSINESS APRIL 1990 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI 2 56 CHEYNE COURT S.W.3 LONDON $900,000 BUSINESS JANUARY 1996 EUROPEAN & AMERICAN 3 54 ASHLEY GARDENS AMBRASDEN AVENUE LONDON $2,550,000 BUSINESS JANUARY 1995 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI 4 141 ASHLEY GARDENS THIRLEBY ROAD LONDON $600,000 BUSINESS NOVEMBER 1992 TYBERRY CORPORATION INC. 5 NELL GWYNN HOUSE SLOANE AVENUE LONDON $400,000 BUSINESS NOVEMBER 1992 TYBERRY CORPORATION INC. 6 ORMOND HOUSE ORMOND STREET LONDON SW 1 $400,000 BUSINESS NOVEMBER 1998 EUROPEAN & AMERICAN 7 53 ASHLEY GARDENS AMBR0SDEN AVENUE LONDON $2,550,000 BUSINESS DECEMBER 2002 TYBERRY CORPORATION INC. 8 70 BOURNE STREET LONDON SW 1 $4,800,000 BUSINESS JANUARY 2002 DR. BUKOLA SARAKI MOVABLE PROPERTY ASSETS (VEHICLES) S/N PROPERTY DESCRIPTION VALUE MODE OF ACQUISITION DATE OF ACQUISITION 1 MERCEDES S320 N16m BUSINESS NOVEMBER 1999 2 MERCEDES S500 N20m BUSINESS DECEMBER 1999 3 MERCEDES G500 N18m BUSINESS APRIL 2000 4 MERCEDES V220 N6m SAVINGS SEPTEMBER 2000 5 MERCEDES 300E N2m BUSINESS NOVEMBER 1997 6 FERRARI 456 GT N25m BUSINESS APRIL 2000 7 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR N15m BUSINESS FEBRUARY 2000 8 MERCEDES ML240 N8.5m BUSINESS MARCH 1999 9 PEUGEOT 406 N2.9m SAVINGS DECEMBER 2000 10 MERCEDES CLK320 N9m SAVINGS AUGUST 1998 11 MERCEDES E320 N11m BUSINESS SEPTEMBER 2002 12 MERCEDES G500 (BULLET PROOF) N45m BUSINESS NOVEMBER 2002 13 MERCEDES S500 (BULLET PROOF) N30m BUSINESS FEBRUARY 2003 14 LEXUS JEEP (BULLET PROOF) N30m BUSINESS NOVEMBER 2002 15 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR (BULLET PROOF) N25m BUSINESS JANUARY 2002 SHARES IN NIGERIA S/N COMPANY NO OF SHARES VALUE REGISTERED OWNER 1 AFRICAN PETROLEUM 51,303 N992,200 BUKOLA SARAKI 2 UNIPETROL PLC 153,350 N153,350 BUKOLA SARAKI 3 AIRLINE CATERING 500,000 N500,000 LIMKERS LTD 4 CENTRAL PETROLEUM 500,000 N500,000 BUKOLA SARAKI SHARES OUTSIDE NIGERIA S/N COMPANY NO OF SHARES VALUE REGISTERED OWNER 1 GENSOFT 148,000 EUROS 2,600,000 BUKOLA SARAKI 2 ALL AFRICA MEDIA COY 650,000 $2,250,000 BUKOLA SARAKI 3 MERRILL BBH FUND 600,00 $300,000 EFICAZ LTD 4 MUNDERNET FUND 45,000 $225,000 EFICAS LTD 5 IZORCH INC 333,333 $3,333,333 TYBERRY MRS TOYIN SARAKI'S ASSETS LANDED PROPERTIES IN NIGERIA S/N PROPERTY DESCRIPTION VALUE MODE OF ACQUISITION DATE OF ACQUISITION REGISTERED OWNER 1 PLOT OF LAND AT LEKKI PHASE 1 N5M GIFT JANUARY 1989 TOYIN SARAKI LANDED PROPERTIES OUTSIDE NIGERIA S/N PROPERTY DESCRIPTION VALUE MODE OF ACQUISITION DATE OF ACQUISITION REGISTERED OWNER 1 35, BRYANSTON SQUARE LONDON W 1 £900,000 GIFT JANUARY 1989 TOYIN SARAKI 2 69, BOURNE STREET LONDON S.W.3 £2,000,000 BUSINESS APRIL 2000 TOYIN SARAKI SHARES S/N COMPANY NO OF SHARES VALUE REGISTERED OWNER 1 P.C.C. (UK) LTD. 500,000 £500,000 TOYIN SARAKI CASH AT BANK IN NIGERIA S/N BANK ADDRESS AMOUNT NAME OF ACCOUNT 1 ECOBANK (NIG) PLC BROAD STREET, LAGOS N1,500,000 TOYIN SARAKI CASH AT BANK OUTSIDE NIGERIA S/N BANK ADDRESS AMOUNT NAME OF ACCOUNT 1 COUTTS & CO 440 STRAND, LONDON £450,000 TOYIN SARAKI $125,000 2 NORTHERN TRUST INTERNATIONAL BANKING CORP. MERRILL LYNCH PIERRE FENNER $3,000,000 HAUSSMAN LTD. CHILDREN ASSETS CASH AT BANK IN NIGERIA S/N BANK ADDRESS AMOUNT NAME OF ACCOUNT 1 SOCIETE GENERAL BANK, BROAD STREET, LAGOS N700,000 TOSIN SARAKI 2 SOCIETE GENERAL BANK, BROAD STREET, LAGOS N400,000 SENI SARAKI CASH AT BANK OUTSIDE NIGERIA S/N BANK ADDRESS AMOUNT NAME OF ACCOUNT 1 COUTTS & CO 440 STRAND, LONDON £1,000 TOSIN SARAKI 2 COUTTS & CO 440 STRAND, LONDON £500 SENI SARAKI 3 NORTHERN TRUST INTERNATIONAL BANKING CORP. MERRILL LYNCH PIERRE FENNER £400,000 OLUWATOSIN & OLUWASENI SARAKI 4 NORTHERN TRUST INTERNATIONAL BANKING CORP. MERRILL LYNCH PIERRE FENNER £250,000 OLUWATOSIN & OLUWASENI SARAKI