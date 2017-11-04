Presidency releases full list of Buhari’s appointees

Buhari thinking
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Presidency has released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released the list of 159 appointees on Saturday night, a copy of which his office emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Here is an updated table of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointments, disproving the allegations of lopsidedness,” the presidential spokesperson said while forwarding the list to journalists.

In the list, Mr. Adesina identified (in red letters) appointees he said BusinessDay left out of a list of 100 it recently published.

Mr. Adesina had earlier on Saturday released a graphical representation of the appointments in response to a report by BusinessDay that an overwhelming majority of the Mr. Buhari’s appointees were from his native northern region.

The BusinessDay report that 81 of the president’s 100 political appointees are northerners is “misleading”, Mr. Adesina, said in the statement he circulated on Saturday morning.

“To claim, suggest or attempt to insinuate that the President’s appointments are tilted in favour of a section of the country is simply untrue and certainly uncharitable,” he said.

Mr. Adesina then provided a graphical illustration of different states and the number of top appointees from the respective states.

The graph shows that Ogun state has the highest number of appointments with 21, followed by Imo and Kano states with 15 each, and Edo and the president’s home state of Katsina with 14 each.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has no appointee — the worst case; while Ebonyi and Abia have two each, Kebbi has three, while Zamfara, Sokoto, Oyo, Enugu, Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have four each.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified those figures, and the list released on Saturday night.

Mr. Adesina picked holes in the newspaper report, saying at least 50 appointees who are not from the north had been left out.

“From all records, majority of the President’s appointees across different portfolios are not from the North, as the publication erroneously alleged,” he said.

A spokesperson for BusinessDay could not be immediately reached for comments.

Below is a full list of appointments made by Mr. Buhari from the 36 states and FCT, as provided by the presidency.

YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD LIST HERE.

YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD LIST HERE.

  • share Idea

    I expected Premium Times to do a proper job by analysing these data and present appropriate info to readers. going through the document have shown that this administration is not serious with collation of data. Presentation is below par. I expected the table to have columns that denote appointments made under Buhari and the ones he inherited.

    DG NSIA is included as appointment made by Buhari even when it is obvious to any discerning mind that it was last administration to appointed the current DG.

    • Man_Enough

      Read again. These are appointments made by the Buhari administration or confirmed by it.

      • share Idea

        Please review example item number 153 and share a link where the president appointed or confirmed the DG NSIA. Is it that some of you can not research about issues or you like to believe anything said by this administration without subjecting such to rational scrutiny. Nigeria we hail thee

      • Xteeextra

        @Man_Enough:disqus

        We will refuse to read anything from President Buhari. Let all the Buhari press
        releases be relocated to northern Nigeria too, like the world bank projects abi?

    • serubawon70

      DG NSIA is not indicated in the table above. Indicated are Chair,CEO,MD and ED with no indication of who appointed them.

      • Sam

        Here they go again, now you are claiming he did not appoint them , but forgot to add that he must have also decided to let them retain their positions, he still made the decision…. Funny set of people, kai

    • Dan Minister

      But was reappointed by this administration after the expiration of his first five years. Check your facts very well before countering what Mr Adesina had provided

      • share Idea

        Please can you tell us when NSIA was setup that its chairman with a term of 5 years would have elapsed to warrant reappointment by this administration?

  • thusspokez

    Mr. Adesina should stop trying to deliberately mislead the Nigerian public and just answer the simply question: what number of political appointments are northerners?” No one asked him about political appointments per states.

    • Sam

      You are a moron, what proportion did the partisan media House report claim ,? With this response from the presidency, who is the liar?

    • raji

      Why not advice the business day or premium times to list the appointment under this government so that we will now compare the two.

  • DeDream

    No comments yet?!!!

  • tsunami1earthquake

    I can see the south east zone doesn’t have any educated people who can be appointed by this government. That is shown by the paucity of appointments this zone attracts. I would say whoever published this has shot his political party in the foot! But, all the same, I praise him for his stand on transparency, glasnost and perestroika.

    Now that this list has come out in the open, it explains the reason there is a flurry of separatist agitations coming from that part of the country. Some people would argue, albeit naively, that that zone did not vote for this government. And the translation of this statement is that everybody must vote for a particular party in order to benefit. And at the end, the nation would become a one-party state, devoid of viable opposition.

    This is the only time this government has told a plain truth to the nation; and it is very good publicity for government and its bid to have its presidential candidate reelected in 2019. Maybe announcing with fanfare the transfer of Alex Ekwueme to oversea hospital for further medical treatment would aid the PR efforts of this government in this next election.

    I read with raucous laughter some submissions on these forums that Buhari would still win the election again without the southeast. Hmmmm, what a shortsighted prediction. The biggest disappointment will come when they see the entire political landmass of Nigeria becoming serious battle zone, as never before, for the incumbent to the extent that every political and electioneering pugilist would be sweating torrents of water, and no longer the usual sweat, in order to make an electoral impression.

    My guys, don’t be that smug in your prediction. But, if you like, keep on playing on the self-conviction that with or without the south east, Buhari would win!

    Good luck to you all! And don’t bank on any political party rigging this coming election because the ‘blood of dogs and baboons’ would flow on the entire land mass, should that happen.

  • Xteeextra

    @tsunami1earthquake:disqus;

    The real problem with Premium Times

    Why is Premium Times disturbing me
    today with this kind of story. We already know the answer since two weeks ago
    that 81 out of 100 Buhari appointees are from northern Nigeria and Muslims. Why
    disturb me again with pie chart on that simple fact? We already know that
    President Directed that all World Bank projects to be located in northern
    Nigeria, according to the World Bank Chairman himself. What next? Why is
    Premium Times trying to cover up for Buhari on these things? We are not fools.
    We will refuse to read anything from President Buhari. Let all Buhari press
    releases be relocated to northern Nigeria too, abi? It is the Yoruba Muslims
    who joined hands with Jihad Muslims in Kano and Katsina to bring this
    illiterate Primary Six president called Muhamadu Buhari. We can see the result
    today – tribalism, Jihad all over the place, beheading, stealing in government
    offices, no law and order, tribalism, nepotism, mass poverty on Nigerians, and
    so on and so forth.

    • raji

      Tell premium time to bring their list out so that we will compare.

  • olusina olayiwola-ojetunde

    Counted @ 61 appointees out of 156 appointees are from the south. Most of those are in subsidiary positions!!!! The public relations department of the presidency must be overhauled, as usual this will be a disaster!!!