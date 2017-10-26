Third victim dies in latest Plateau attack

Related News

A woman whose two children were shot dead by gunmen Tuesday night, Rebecca Daniel, died Thursday afternoon during treatment at a government-owned hospital in Jos.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau state police command, Terna Tyopev, disclosed this on Thursday.

The police spokesman in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, revealed that the woman died as a result of injuries sustained from the gunshot.

Mr. Tyopev said the woman died at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos.

“One of the victims of the Jol attack, Rebecca Daniel, died this afternoon (Thursday) at the Plateau state specialist hospital. We gathered that she is (was) the mother of the two persons who died previously from the attack,” he said.

Suspected gunmen had stormed Jol, a community in Riyom local government area of Plateau state Tuesday night and shot four people.

Two persons died on the spot while another two were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Mrs. Daniel was one of the two.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Operation Safe Heaven, Anthony Atolagbe, a major general in the Nigeria Army, Wednesday evening held a security meeting with both the Fulani and Berom speaking people of Riyom to broker peace.

Sources at the closed-door meeting said the commander urged the aggrieved groups to sheathe their swords and live in peace.

There have been reported cases of people being ambushed and killed within Riyom local government area in recent time.

Plateau state has witnessed sporadic clashes in the past few weeks that has claimed many lives.