Tennis: 17th Governor’s Cup takes off in Lagos

The 2017 edition of the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship has begun with qualifying matches that will pave the way for real action at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, on Monday.

The first leg (Futures 4) promises to be exciting for Nigerian players as more of the local players have fought their way from the qualifying series to the main draws.

They will be joining the likes of Clifford Enosoregbe who is the highest ranked Nigerian player in the tournament this year.

Nigeria’s Henry Atseye joined some of his compatriots in the main draws of the Governor’s Cup. He defeated Nigerian, Christian Paul in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-0, to move beyond the preliminary stages of the competition to the thick of the action.

Other Nigerians in the main draws are Oyinlomo Quadri, Christopher Bulus, Adetayo Adetunji.

Turkish Cem Ilkel is the top seed in the men’s singles followed by Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun as the second seed. A former champion, Conny Perrin of Switzerland is the top seed in the women’s singles.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Governor’s Cup are available on the platforms of Ariya Tickets and Naija Tickets Shop.

The tickets come in different categories. While Category 1 regular ticket goes for N1,500 each, the VIP category goes for N5,000 each.

The tickets bought will last for the two weeks event. The tickets can also be purchased at the venue.