Kwara governor redeploys four commissioners

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has redeployed four commissioners in what his office said was a “minor cabinet reshuffle”.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Isiaka Gold, Mr. Ahmed moved Idris Garba from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources, and transferred Fumilayo Oniwa from Ministry of Industry and Solid Mineral Resources to the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives.

Also, Ahmed Rifun was posted from the Ministry of Commerce and Cooperatives to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, whose Commissioner, Muideen Alalade, is now in charge of the Ministry of Energy.

All the postings are with immediate effect.