Man sets self ablaze in Swedish church

Related News

A man was badly injured on Tuesday after apparently setting himself on fire at the entrance of a church in the Swedish West Coast City of Gothenburg, Police said.

Police spokesperson Peter Ahlstrand said police have not been able to question the man, who has been rushed to hospital.

Police have therefore not been established a motive for the self-immolation and were not certain of the man’s identity, he added.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze inside the entrance.

The 17th century cathedral is located in central Gothenburg. (dpa/NAN)