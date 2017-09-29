Independence: FAAN assures airport users, travelers of safety

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday assured air travelers and other airport users of safety, security and comfort at airports across the country during and after independence anniversary.

The general manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Herrienta Yakubu, gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos.

Mrs. Yakubu said necessary safety and security facilities needed to ensure movement of air travellers had been put in place.

“Our aviation security, fire and other operations officers at the airports are fully ready to play host to our highly esteemed guests, who would be travelling through our network of airports at this period,” she said.

“While wishing the nation a happy independence anniversary, FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort,” she said.

The Federal Government has announced October 2 as public holiday to mark the October 1 anniversary. (NAN)